Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

