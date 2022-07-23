Ark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Ark has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $61.40 million and $2.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,537,367 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.