Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 537.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

