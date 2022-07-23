Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.30 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $893.05 million, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

