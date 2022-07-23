ApeCoin (APE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $572.51 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $572.51 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00029794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032703 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
