Analyzing General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Stericycle has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 7.11, meaning that its stock price is 611% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle -2.58% 6.84% 3.03% General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.9% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stericycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stericycle and General Enterprise Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stericycle currently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Stericycle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stericycle is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stericycle and General Enterprise Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.65 billion 1.56 -$27.80 million ($0.74) -60.65 General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 108.97 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

General Enterprise Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Summary

Stericycle beats General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand; and communication solutions, such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration, and other communications specifically for hospitals and integrated delivery networks. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Rating)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.