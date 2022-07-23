Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$17.07

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.07 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

