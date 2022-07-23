Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $314.94

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.94.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $328.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

