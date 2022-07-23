Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.