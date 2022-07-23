Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.70

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and traded as high as $58.58. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 52,235 shares.

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($61.62) to €53.00 ($53.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($74.75) to €69.00 ($69.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

