Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,804 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

