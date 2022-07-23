ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 54,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.92.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.
