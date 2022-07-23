Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

PINE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,412 shares of company stock worth $773,452. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

