Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

