Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.9 %

ABNB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.28.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

