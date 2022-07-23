AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MSOS stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

