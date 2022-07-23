Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.74. 448,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

