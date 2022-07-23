Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

