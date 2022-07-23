Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

