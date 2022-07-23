Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.28 and a 200-day moving average of $388.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

