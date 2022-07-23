Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund
In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.