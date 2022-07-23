Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

