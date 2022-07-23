Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.58. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

