Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.