Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

