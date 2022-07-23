Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,316. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

