AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
AAR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.57. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 33.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.