AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.57. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 33.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR Company Profile

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

