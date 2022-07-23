9,876 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,876 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.45. 71,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

