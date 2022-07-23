9,309 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

