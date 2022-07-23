8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165,288.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $184,705.41 and approximately $165,288.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

