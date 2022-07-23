600 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

