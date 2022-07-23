553 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $401.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average of $435.45. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

