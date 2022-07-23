5,226 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

