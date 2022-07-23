23,658 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 437,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

