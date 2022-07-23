22,731 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Union Pacific comprises about 3.0% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.30.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.