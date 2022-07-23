205,553 Shares in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,025,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPI opened at $23.54 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

