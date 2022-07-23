1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 97,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.99.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $287,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $307,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

