1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

