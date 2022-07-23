1,786 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

