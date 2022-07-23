13,286 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Bought by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBST opened at $9.81 on Friday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

