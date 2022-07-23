11,937 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Annexon by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Annexon Price Performance

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 2,453,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANNX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

