1,056 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

