Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $36.45. 569,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

