Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $19.51 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.65. 228,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

