Wells Fargo & Company Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $206.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.46.

NYSE:WEX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 307,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,458. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC grew its position in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

