Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $102.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

BX traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,250. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

