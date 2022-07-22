Wedbush Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $47.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CFG traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.17. 4,851,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,447. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

