Waves Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Waves has a total market capitalization of $600.81 million and $280.37 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00024276 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014416 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004894 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000911 BTC.
About Waves
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,862,600 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
