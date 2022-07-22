Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

