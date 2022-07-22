Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,447,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

