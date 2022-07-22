Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

